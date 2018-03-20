BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTES TO RELOCATE HOMELESS POPULATION ACROSS STREET FROM CHILDREN’S DAYCARE CENTER

A Statement from Laguna Niguel Mayor Elaine Gennawey:

I am outraged by the Orange County Board of Supervisors’ poorly thought out decision to move

the homeless tents out of the Santa Ana River Trail and move them to three different cities in

the county, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Laguna Niguel. This does nothing to alleviate the

problem of homelessness that has grown due to the Board of Supervisors’ willful abdication of

leadership. They have had years to address this issue and they are the ones who put

themselves in this “time crunch” with an apparent limitation of ill-advised options. It is unclear

how moving the homeless into temporary tents in an area that lacks public transportation, is not

pedestrian friendly, far from an employment center, and far from services will benefit the

homeless population in our county. This faulty logic is detrimental to both the residents of

Laguna Niguel who the County Supervisors purport to serve and the homeless individuals they

have failed to help.

The Board of Supervisors has been searching for about 10 years to find a solution to the

growing homeless population and provide needed services, but what have they done? First,

they disbanded the Commission to End Homelessness, then they refused to spend the

hundreds of millions in state funds that were designated to provide mental health services and

supportive housing for the homeless (but were happy to collect the interest income of those

funds), and now they want to spread the homeless population across the county which will

make it even more difficult to provide the resources. As U.S. District Court Judge David O.

Carter put it, the county has been “chipmunking” the funds.

The Laguna Niguel site in question does not meet the criteria that the Board of Supervisors

outlined. Unlike other existing and proposed locations, this is not an “isolated” location and the

placement of homeless tents will most definitely have a direct negative impact on the local

community. The Laguna Niguel site borders a residential area that is directly across the street from

a children’s daycare center which shares the parking lot with the families and children going to the library. This is in the middle of our Civic Center and is literally right outside the front door of City

Hall.

The County staff did not even make a courtesy phone call to our city staff before announcing in

the media that they issued a decree that an unpermitted homeless shelter should be erected in

our city. County staff provided the Board of Supervisors a list of county-owned properties and

they selected one property from each of the three service districts (North, Central, South)

without consulting with anyone from the city!!

This move will not help those struggling to find shelter, food, and employment. In fact, this

haphazard, hurried and poorly-planned action by the Board of Supervisors is gravely

detrimental to public safety.

For the past couple of years, our city had worked with the county to develop this county-owned

land into a new town center, which would have been an economic boon for both the county and

our residents. A few months ago, the Board of Supervisors could not reach an agreement with a

developer for the property because they desired a higher financial return. What kind of a

financial return will a temporary homeless shelter get the county? Zero! It is very short-sighted

to use such valuable real estate, which could generate income for the county, to put up

homeless tents, which drain public resources, not contribute to them. Additionally, the property

in question does not have adequate public transportation, is not near a jobs center, and is far

from county services. The land is not flat, so it is not tent-ready and there are mold and

asbestos concerns in and around the County courthouse building.

It would be much more logistically and financially responsible to provide the transitional housing

needed at one larger site, as well as the wrap-around services that would lead to permanent

supportive housing. Supervisor Todd Spitzer stated at yesterday’s Board of Supervisors

meeting that 571 beds are available, which is more than adequate since hundreds of homeless

have either refused services or have not met with their assigned social worker.

To the residents of our great city-please rest assured that myself, the city council, and your city

staff are taking immediate and appropriate action. As Mayor, I have called a Special Meeting of

our City Council tonight, immediately following our Regular City Council meeting, to discuss

potential litigation on this issue.

– Elaine Gennawey

Mayor, City of Laguna Niguel

by