BOATERS – TAKE PART IN THE 43RD ANNUAL DANA POINT HARBOR BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS!

BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS

Celebrate the holiday season at the spectacular 43rd annual Boat Parade of Lights at Dana Point Harbor! Enjoy four nights of holiday cheer as boaters light up their harbor with decorations based on the theme “A Superhero Holiday.” Enjoy a holiday extravaganza throughout the harbor each night of the Boat Parade that features carolers, superheroes, games, crafts, and FREE photos with Santa, and culminates with the Boat Parade.

Join in on the fun of the boat parade! Dana Wharf Sportfishing offers boat rides on each night of the boat parade. Call and make your reservations at (949) 496-5794 or visit www.danawharf.com. Tickets are $29 for Adults/$19 for Children. Kids will be able to participate in the judging of the Dana Wharf Kid’s Cup Trophy.

Friday & Saturday * Dec. 8, 9, 15 & 16

Family-Fun Festivities * 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Restaurants & Shops Area Boat Parade * 7:30 p.m.

Water’s Edge Trolley Service * 3:30 – 10:30 p.m.