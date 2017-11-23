BOATERS – TAKE PART IN THE 43RD ANNUAL DANA POINT HARBOR BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS!Posted on November 23rd, 2017
BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS
Celebrate the holiday season at the spectacular 43rd annual Boat Parade of Lights at Dana Point Harbor! Enjoy four nights of holiday cheer as boaters light up their harbor with decorations based on the theme “A Superhero Holiday.” Enjoy a holiday extravaganza throughout the harbor each night of the Boat Parade that features carolers, superheroes, games, crafts, and FREE photos with Santa, and culminates with the Boat Parade.
Join in on the fun of the boat parade! Dana Wharf Sportfishing offers boat rides on each night of the boat parade. Call and make your reservations at (949) 496-5794 or visit www.danawharf.com. Tickets are $29 for Adults/$19 for Children. Kids will be able to participate in the judging of the Dana Wharf Kid’s Cup Trophy.
Friday & Saturday * Dec. 8, 9, 15 & 16
Family-Fun Festivities * 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Restaurants & Shops Area Boat Parade * 7:30 p.m.
Water’s Edge Trolley Service * 3:30 – 10:30 p.m.
MERRY MOVIE NIGHT – “ELF”
Gather the family for Merry Movie Night! Jolly festivities including crafts, games, and a visit from a live elf start the night off and after the movie enjoy the ceremonial lighting of the Ocean Institutes’ tall ship, the Pilgrim. Bring your beach chairs and blankets, sip hot cocoa, and watch Buddy the elf in this holiday classic. The event is free, food and drink available for purchase.
Saturday, Dec. 2 * Festivities begin at 3 p.m.
Movie begins at 5 p.m.
Baby Beach
BOAT RIDES WITH SANTA
Join Santa and Dana Wharf Sportfishing on a twenty-minute cruise around Dana Point Harbor to take pictures with Santa and his holiday helpers! During your holiday adventure at sea, a $3 donation benefiting the El Camino Real Junior Woman’s Club is welcome and appreciated.
Voyagers can take the Boat Ride with Santa at Dana Wharf Sportfishing, located on the east end of the Harbor near Waterman’s Harbor and Wind & Sea. For more information call (949) 496-5794 or (949) 923-2255 or online at www.danawharf.com.
Saturday, Dec. 2 & Sunday, Dec. 3 * 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing
SANTA PAWS
Bring your furry friends to have their picture taken with Santa, photos are $15 and benefit the animals at The San Clemente-Dana Point Animals Shelter. For more information visit www.petprojectfoundation.org.
Saturday Dec. 2 * 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
El Torito Courtyard
SANTA PHOTOS
Bring your cameras and snap a selfie with Santa – FREE!
Friday & Saturday * Dec. 8, 9, 15 & 16 * 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Restaurants & Shops Area
PARKING INFORMATION
Parking available at Doheny State Beach for $3 per hour Enjoy a jolly trolley ride to
the Boat Parade! Free Trolleys will be running from 3:30-10:30 p.m. and will be dropping
off and picking up along Dana Point Harbor Drive