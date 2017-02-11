Book Your Valentines Trip! – DANA WHARF WHALE WATCHING

Book Your Valentines Trip!

VALENTINE’S DAY SUNSET CRUISE

4–6PM | 21 & Over

Whale watch during a romantic sunset. Enjoy complimentary chocolate treats and bottomless champagne. $42 per person

VALENTINE’S DAY SPARKLING WINE TASTING CRUISE

5:30–7PM | 21 & Over

Join us on a sparkling wine tasting harbor cruise on the luxurious catamaran Ocean Adventures. Four organic sparkling wine tastes and a chocolate bar are included. $52 per person. A cash bar is available on all cruises. Call 888.224.0603 for tickets

SIGN UP FOR ART LESSONS

WITH WYLAND AT DANA WHARF!



Art Lessons in the Wild runs on Saturdays January 21 through April 29, 2017 for children ages 3–12 and includes an art lesson via video feed by renowned environmental artist Wyland for just a $5 donation.



Each child participating will be entered into a contest to win prizes as well as receive a gift from Wyland just for entering. Children ages 3–12, who take the art lesson aboard the Dana Pride (with a $5 donation) will attend a free whale watching trip at the end of the session departing at 10 am.

All art submissions will be judged by Wyland himself (in three age categories, 3–5, 6–8 and 9–12), with multiple winners and a grand prize winner.

Join us for 4pm Sunset Whale Watch trips Friday and Saturday only $29 per person.

Don’t miss the 46th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales March 5–6 and 11–12 in celebration of the annual migration of the California Gray Whale with family–friendly activities and events over of two weekends.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel so you don’t miss a minute of the action at sea.