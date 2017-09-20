Boys basketball League Fall sign-ups at the boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Registration is open for the Boys Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch this Fall. The cost for club members to participate is $100 per player for the entire season that includes pre-season camp, team uniforms, and league trophies.

Non-club members who wish to participate for the fall season will have to pay $100, plus yearly club membership of $150.

Carlton Helfer & Walter Mondragon

Registrations will close Sept. 29th. A late fee will be applied for all registrations after September 29th. Player evaluations are mandatory for all players and will be held the week of Oct. 2nd-6th. Four sessions of Pre-Season Basketball Camp starts Oct. 9th (Parents can call the Club for days and times, or check the website).

Practices begin November 6 and games will start in December. Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Hans Laroche, has an outstanding reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved.

From grades Kindergarten through 9th grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team! Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. It is the best instructional basketball league for boys around!

Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available.

For just $500, your family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year.

These banners are seen by over 600 Laguna families each year.

For more information, call Michelle at 949-494-2535 x7584 or email micheller@bgclaguna.org.



About the Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Main Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parent classes, The Club offers an array of services that focuses on 3 principles; academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles.

Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. Celebrating over 50 years, BGCLB strives to support this goal through out of school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Photo credit: BGCLB

