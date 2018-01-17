Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Announces Staff Promotions 

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is thrilled to announce the promotions of Oscar Parra, Danny Panduro, Moana Contreras and Sophia Abjuga. These Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach professionals have agreed to take on a new challenge on behalf our program goals after working diligently at their previous positions, and are invaluable members of our organization. Collectively, their dedication and desire to always strive to provide the best services for our youth along with experience and education met the qualifications desired by the executive leadership team. We are proud to promote from within and we hope the community joins us in congratulating these team members for their advancement.

Oscar Parra: Formally the Bluebird Branch Director will now oversee both Bluebird and Lang Branches. He has the assistance of Moana Contreras and Sophia Abjuga, newly appointed Coordinators for each Branch, to ensure daily operations are meeting organizational expectations. Oscar states, “I am happy to continue my role as a Branch Director and extending it to our Lang families. I have been a passionate leader in the Boys & Girls Club movement for the past 16 years. I bring extensive youth development experience to our organization, having worked at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton, Brea/Placentia/Yorba Linda, Las Vegas, and now Laguna Beach. I had the pleasure of learning and leading in a variety of professional roles within my current location, including Youth Development Professional, Athletic Director, Program Director, and Clubhouse Director. I have been leading Bluebird Park for over three years and I look forward to serving the Laguna Beach community, keeping our children safe and watching them grow and excel in their daily lives.”

Danny Panduro: Formally the Lang Park Extension Director will now direct the Teen Program Services Programs based out of our Canyon Branch. Danny shares, “I am ecstatic to be the new Teen Services Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. I have been a part of the Boys & Girls Club movement since elementary school when I attended Canyon Branch as a Club member. In a professional capacity, I have been with the Club in various roles since 2009. I began as a volunteer in April 2009 and was quickly hired on as summer staff for four summers at Canyon Branch. After finishing college at the University of Redlands, I returned to the Club and spent two years at Bluebird Branch where I served as Athletic Director. In May of 2015, I became the Director at our Lang Park Extension and have remained in that role until now. I am excited about this new opportunity and to return to the Branch where I began my career. Over the years, I have built many relationships at all three locations, and look forward to building new ones and continuing to foster the old.” He adds, “To the Lang Park families: I will forever cherish the memories we have made together throughout the past two and a half years. Thank you for choosing Lang Park as your after-school destination and I can’t wait to see your members in our Teen Center. This year is going to be an incredible year for our organization and I am thrilled to continue serving the community that I grew up in and love.”

Moana Contreras: Formally the Bluebird Branch Education Coordinator will now be the Bluebird Branch Coordinator. Moana expresses, “I have been with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for over three years. When I was hired as a youth Development Professional I brought extensive customer service and professional competencies that helped me achieve a promotion as the Education Coordinator. I have a deep passion to help kids achieve their academic goals and social skills. I am excited to accept this new role and look forward to the new relationships I will build on behalf of our organization.”

Sophia Abjuga: Formally a Lang Park Extension Youth Development Professional and will now be the Lang Unit Coordinator. Sophia says, “I was hired in June of 2016 as a Youth Development Professional. My experience in childcare and customer service along with volunteering in my community makes this opportunity my ‘perfect job,’ which I plan on making as my career choice. I love every minute of it! I started in the summer doing all that was asked of me for programming, supervision, club décor, housekeeping and outdoor activities. When the school year started, I was able to direct the art programs for our Lang members. Due to the children’s interest and my love for the arts, I hope to introduce a theater arts programs sometime this year with the assistance of our organization’s Art Director. I am so happy for this advancement opportunity and sharing my positivity and talents with our incredible children and families.”

If you have any questions or in need of additional support, please feel free to reach out to our newly promoted Club staff individually at their location. For additional comment regarding these staff changes, please call Chief Operations Officer of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Addie McHale at 949-715-7669.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

