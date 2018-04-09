Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Brings First Tee Program to City

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announced this week that it has established a partnership with The First Tee of Orange County, a golf development program for youth, to bring its “Drive” curriculum at all three branches this summer.

The First Tee of Orange County is a division of The First Tee, an internationally recognized non-profit that introduces the game of golf and its integrated principles to young people. The program focuses on nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment through its 1,200 locations across the United States. “We are honored and grateful to The First Tee of Orange County to bring the Drive program to the city of Laguna Beach through their selection and grant process,” CEO Pam Estes stated. “It will develop character, encourage healthy choices and teach life-enhancing principles for the youth of all ages in our community, with lessons they will benefit from for a lifetime.” Pam added, “The First Tee and our Club share values that align for a great relationship, including the notion that any kid who wants to try something new such as golf will have the chance to do so.”

Members can participate in an 8-week session as part their action-packed, fun-filled summer camp program at no additional cost to parents. Summer programming begins June 25 and runs through August 25 at Canyon, Bluebird and Lang branches, with all-day (7am-6pm) rates as low as $150 per week, $40 per day. For more information, please contact guest services at (949) 494-2535 or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

###

