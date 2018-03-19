Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Welcomes New Team at Lang Park

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce and welcome the new team at Lang Park, located on the corner of Wesley and across the street from the Montage. The Lang Park location is the only Boys & Girls Club in the nation that sits a stone’s throw away from a world-class beach, offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean while children play safely outside during supervised and award-winning programming and activities.

The team consists of three seasoned professionals, Oscar Parra, Sophia Abjuga and Stormy Dvorak. Oscar, who oversees Lang and Bluebird branches as site Director, has the support of Sophia and Stormy to ensure daily operations are meeting organization expectations. “I have been a passionate leader in the Boys & Girls Club movement for the past 16 years, and bring extensive youth development experience to our organization since working in numerous positions at various Boys & Girls Clubs in the Western region,” states Oscar. He adds, “I treasure serving the Laguna Beach community, keeping our children safe and watching them grow and excel in their daily lives alongside our amazing leaders, Sophia and Stormy, who are equally as enthusiastic about our mission as I am.” For more information about after-school and summer programming, please call the Lang Park branch at (949) 715-7902 and ask to speak to either one of the staff members or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

