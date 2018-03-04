Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 18th Annual Art of Giving Gala “And We’re Off!, Being Held at the Montage Laguna Beach

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to present their 18th Annual Art of Giving Gala- “And We’re Off!” on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Montage Laguna Beach. This is an event you will not want to miss! The Club invites guests to participate in this evening that will have a Kentucky Derby-style take on Laguna Beach. Invitees are encouraged to dress to impress and pull out all of the stops when selecting a suit or dress for the big night. It is a chance for every female to express her inner Southern Belle, and every guy to get just as decked out as the ladies! Take note and do not hold back when planning your Kentucky Derby-themed wardrobe.

Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic American event at Laguna Beach’s finest resort. Guests will start the evening on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels and signature Southern cocktails. The evening will continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction followed by dancing to some live music that will make guests feel like they are partying it up at the Downs. The events raise funds that help the Club reach more young people and to instill integrity, compassion, and respect in them.

This promises to be the event of the year, and a chance to generously support the Club and its some 2,000 youth members and families. Proceeds raised at the 18th annual Art of Giving Gala go directly towards empowering children of all ages to reach their full potential, no matter their financial situation. So mark your calendars and join the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for a dashing-filled good time at the 18th Annual Art of Giving Gala. Table sponsorships are available! For more information about the Gala please contact Michelle Ray Fortezzo at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7584 or micheller@bgclaguna.org or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

