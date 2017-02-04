Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Announces Phyllis Phillips as their New Board President

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that Laguna Beach’s resident Phyllis Phillips will serve as the new Board President for the Club’s Board of Directors. Past Board President, Paula Arnold, who has raised the bar for the Club while she was serving as Board President during her two-year term, will still be dedicating her time and commitment to the Club with their annual fundraising events and serving on the board for the Boys & Girls Clubs Orange County Alliance.

Prior before Phyllis became the new Board President, she served as the Board’s Vice President. Her service far exceeds the call of duty as she participates in the Club’s Endowment, Gala, Girls Night Out, Budget, Annual Drive, and Executive Committees.

Phyllis was introduced to the Club when she was a single parent who depended on the Club to care for her two children while she worked. Now that Phyllis has the opportunity, she gives back to the Club in many significant ways, and has chaired the Fund Development Committee. In this way she helped the Club moved to an even more mission driven culture, ingraining the Club with stewardship and gratitude in everything they do.

Her spirit of philanthropy, care for community, heartfelt compassion, and enduring dedication is reflected in the lives of the hundreds of families who count on the Club each day. Phyllis has given her time to assist the Club in their mission to develop youth during the most critical, at-risk part of the day after school and during summer.

Her unwavering support and expertise in conservation of resources has allowed the Club to serve the community better more effectively every year. Phyllis has done a great deal for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and all its members and staff, for which the Club thanks her greatly. “My association with the Boys & Girls Club began when my children were members in the 70’s. I have always felt the Club was the preeminent organization for children and teens in our community. Led by a professional and caring staff the opportunities and options provided for our kids is endless. I am honored to be the President of the Board of Directors and look forward to helping maintain the high standards of the Club.”, said Board President, Phyllis Phillips.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 2017 Board of Directors consists of the Executive Board: Paula Arnold, Past President; Kirk Reidinger, Treasurer; Dan Martin, Endowment Chair; Maurico Souza, Member at Large; Art Spaulding, Governance Chair; and Nancy Myers, Secretary. Board Members Joe Baker, Brad Berberian, Carrie Click, Donnie Crevier, Paul Laos, Celeste McCarthy, John and Robin Shanahan, Milt Naylor, Linda Saville, Mark Weeks and Bill Wood. The Club’s Emeritus Board Members are: James Bermingham, Dorene Butler, Dan Burge, Keith Gallo, Mindy Gullen, Therese Hayes, David Howard, Kurt Knepper, Nishant Machado, Kelly Mazzo, Kavita Reddy, Keith Swayne and Bob Whalen. For more information about our Board of Directors or Club, please contact Michelle Ray at (949)494-2535 x 7584, or by email: micheller@bgclaguna.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch , Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach