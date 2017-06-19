Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach hold Annual Night Under the Stars Gala Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club’s Program in Lake Forest

The stars shined bright on Saturday, June 3rd at the 3rd Annual Night Under the Stars Gala benefiting the Boys & Girls Club’ Program in Lake Forest.

Over 100 guests attended the event and enjoyed the sunset view from the beautiful Rooftop Sky Garden’ at Hyundai Capital America in Irvine, while overlooking Orange County, and enjoying fine food and cocktails. Guests got the chance to show their support by participating and donating through the events Wish Boards, Shining Stars, silent and live auction items.

Event Chair, Dave Carter, served as co-host for this year’s event along with his Lake Forest committee who worked around the clock to put this amazing event together.

The night raised over $20,00 with proceeds of the event going to support of funding and facilitating a building for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Forest. Although the night was a success, The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s fundraising battle is never over, as they continue to raise funds to secure a Club for Lake Forest.

The Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Pam Estes, was amazed of how much support residents of Lake Forest and surrounding areas supported this great cause, “There was an overwhelming sense of community support and understanding of investing in our most precious resource – our young people.

The Lake Forest “village” is obviously committed to helping the children and families who need our Boys & Girls Club most!”. For more information about the Annual Night Under the Stars Gala, you can contact the Lake Forest Gala’s Event Chair, Dave Carter at (949) 939-6550 or davecarterlf@cox.net.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch, and the Club’s newest site Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition.

For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

