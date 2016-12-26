Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Honors Board President, Paula Arnold, at the Annual Eddy Awards Presented by Orange County Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs

On November 18th the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Board President, Paula Arnold, was acknowledged at this year’s Eddy Awards for her exemplary service and dedication to the Club. The Eddy Awards are presented annually by the Orange County Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a Board Member from each of the 15 Boys & Girls Club organizations in Orange County and are recognized for their distinguished service, commitment to community and passion for improving young people’s lives.

The Eddy Awards are named after local broadcaster Ed Arnold who is a Boys Club Alumnus and OC icon, as a tribute to his tremendous altruism and personal contributions to strengthen the Orange County as a whole.

Paula has consistently dedicated her efforts and experience to upgrading the Club’s capabilities to enable children to become healthy and responsible adults. Her roles in Club committees, the Board of Directors and fundraising events have complemented her exertions as the Club’s ambassador; this has been vital in our growth and enhanced scope of positive activities for youth. When Paula moved to Laguna Beach after raising two children, she started a new chapter in life; after joining the Club, it became a new chapter for the organization too.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, please contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7931, or email at jasong@bgclaguna.org

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach