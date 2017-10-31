Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley Opens New Tech Center

Cox Communications funds new technology equipment and high-speed internet to help students with 21st century homework, digital learning

It was non-stop digital action when the Aliso Viejo branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley celebrated the grand opening of its new Cox Technology Center on Friday. Around 90 boys and girls experimented with new tablets and tech, recorded videos and competed in green screen challenges. They even demonstrated their latest robotic creations.

Made possible by a $15,000 grant from Cox Communications, the tech center offers state-of-the-art equipment to make sure every child in the program has the chance to succeed in school. Not all students have a computer and internet service at home making it difficult to complete homework assignments – most of which require digital access in today’s world of education.

In addition to funding desktops, monitors, laptops, printers, docking stations, wireless routers, wireless cards and proprietary Microsoft software, Cox Communications installed new cabling to support upgraded internet at the club. The internet upgrades provide enough bandwidth for students to learn website design, photo editing and other digital skills while others work on homework or play computer games with no interruption of service. The club’s robotics team will also have enough internet capacity to build and test robots for regional competitions.

“Over the years, the Aliso Viejo Branch had outgrown its internet capacity, limiting the students’ ability to complete their homework let alone learn new digital skills,” said James Littlejohn, executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley. “The new equipment and internet service will also teach our kids how to stay safe online. They will also have a chance to learn the basics of business software to help them with future job searches and college preparation. We are very grateful to Cox for their commitment to ensuring all kids have the opportunity to compete in the 21st century workplace.”

“Cox is dedicated to the Aliso Viejo community and to providing youth access to technology and best practices for staying safe online,” said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California.

A formal presentation with representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs and Cox Communications, along with a ribbon-cutting, kicked off the grand opening festivities.

The Cox Technology Center at the Aliso Viejo Branch is one of 22 new or renovated Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) Technology Centers across the country. The new centers were funded in 2017 by the James M. Cox Foundation through a $150,000 grant and by Cox Communications through a $500,000 grant. The Technology Centers are the centerpiece of the BGCA’s technology program to help students advance their computer literacy skills.

