Bucknum to serve as Mission Viejo Mayor, Sachs as Mayor Pro Tem

The City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 13 selected Wendy Bucknum to serve as Mayor and Ed Sachs as Mayor Pro Tem during its annual reorganization.

This is the first mayoral position for Wendy Bucknum, who was elected in 2014 and spent this year serving as Mayor Pro Tem. Ed Sachs was also elected to the City Council in 2014.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the City and Council paid homage to outgoing Mayor Frank Ury, who terms out this month. He was feted for his vast and longtime contributions to this community. Council members also said farewell to Council Member Cathy Schlicht, who lost her bid for re-election on November 8. She was thanked for her service over the last 8 years.

Newly elected Council Members Trish Kelley and Brian Goodell were also sworn in to begin serving 4-year terms.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The Council‘s December 28 meeting has been canceled due to the holidays. For more information, visit http://www.cityofmissionviejo.org.

