California Association of Orthodontists Announces Local Resident Dr. Susan Zand as New Board President

The California Association of Orthodontists (CAO) is pleased to announce Dr. Susan Zand as the President of the CAO Board of Directors.

Dr. Zand, whose own practice, Zand Orthodontics, is located in Foothill Ranch/Lake Forest in Orange County, has been a certified orthodontic specialist for nearly 20 years and treated more than 15,000 cases, serving Foothill Ranch, Lake Forest, Irvine, Mission Viejo and neighboring cities. She has also served as a lecturer at the UCLA School of Dentistry for over 8 years and over the course of her career as an instructor taught nearly 9,000 dental students.

Dr. Zand currently serves as a board member of the Pacific Society of Orthodontists and maintains an active membership of both the American Association of Orthodontists and American Dental Association. She is a dedicated member of her local Academy of Orthodontic Excellence study club, where she has been for well over a decade.

Dr. Zand has centered her career in the California healthcare industry on her passion for helping others and paying special attention to young children in underserved areas.

“I still remain active in all the local schools and many charity programs nationwide,” notes Dr. Zand. “I’ve always been involved in volunteering, ever since a young age. I’ve always found it very rewarding and liked to help people as much as I could in any way.”

Dr. Zand’s vision for the coming year is highlighted by an effort to unify the nearly 1,500 orthodontists in the CAO to effectively educate families and individuals across the state about how their local Orthodontists can treat and improve the smiles of their loved ones.

“We’re really excited and determined to do as much as possible to educate families and individuals about the best form of treatment and why seeing an orthodontic specialist is so important,” says Dr. Zand.

Dr. Zand studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Washington as an undergraduate, then continued to UCLA where she obtained her Doctorate of Dental Surgery. She went on to Marquette University, where she received her Certificate in Advanced Training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics along with her Masters in Biology.

For more information about orthodontic care, or to locate members of the California Association of Orthodontists in California, visit www.caortho.org.

# # #

About the California Association of Orthodontists

The California Association of Orthodontists is a chapter of the American Association of Orthodontists, the world’s oldest and largest dental specialty organization. It represents more than 18,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. The Association admits only orthodontists for membership. It encourages and sponsors key research to enable members to provide patients with the highest quality of care, and is committed to educating the public about the need for and benefits of, orthodontic treatment. For more information go to www.caortho.org.

by