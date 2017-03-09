Calling local filmmakers for 2nd annual Mission Viejo Film Festival

Filmmakers are sought to submit their family-friendly short films by May 12 for the 2nd annual Mission Viejo Film Festival.

The Mission Viejo Film Festival is a showcase for impassioned filmmakers throughout Orange County that supports a great cause. Proceeds benefit City of Hope. This year’s categories include Young Filmmakers: Exploring Mission Viejo; Music Videos; High School; and College-Indie. Submit your film to http://missionviejofilmfestival.com by May 12.

Awards will be handed out during the festival that takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Saddleback College’s McKinney Theater. Proceeds from the festival will support pediatric cancer research and treatments.

The entry fee is $25 and is tax deductible.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this annual event and contribute to the City of Hope fundraising efforts. For more information, visit http://cityofmissionviejo.org/sites/default/files/sponsorship-program.pdf or contact 949-470-3061.

The Film Festival complements the City of Mission Viejo’s longtime support of arts and culture in the community.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo