Can You Stand Still? Pageant of the Masters Casting Call 2018

Do you enjoy art, theater, and music? Have you ever thought about posing on a stage? Do you enjoy being in the spotlight? And can you stand still for 90 seconds? Perfect – you could be a volunteer cast-member in the 2018 Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach. The Pageant of the Masters is looking for men, women, and children to volunteer for next summer’s show, Under the Sun. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants.

Casting call will be held at the Irvine Bowl Park (650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA) during the following times:

Friday, January 5 from 7 – 9 pm

Saturday, January 6 from 7 – 9 pm

Sunday, January 7 from 2 – 5 pm

Next summer’s performances of the Pageant of the Masters will run nightly at 8:30 pm from July 7 to September 1, 2018. Please call (949) 494-3663 for additional information.

Casting call is a fun experience for all involved. Prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed, enjoy refreshments and meet the behind-the-scenes Pageant staff. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.

Pageant director Diane Challis Davy commented, “It takes over 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, to put on the Pageant. We wouldn’t have a show without our volunteers! They have so much fun backstage, volunteers return year after year to participate.”

Pageant volunteers are also needed for positions in the wardrobe, makeup, and headdress departments, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions.

Volunteering for the Pageant is a great way to spend your summer and it is common to have several generations of the same family volunteering for different aspects of the show. Additionally, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.

ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

The 2018 Pageant of the Masters, Under the Sun, will be staged July 7 through September 1. Ticket prices range from $15 to $240. Tickets are on sale now by calling 1-800-487-3378 or online at www.PageantTickets.com. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. Proceeds support the arts in Orange County.

