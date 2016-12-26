Can You Stand Still? Pageant of the Masters Casting Call 2017

Ever wonder what it would be like to step into a famous piece of art? If you can stand still for 90 seconds, you could experience just that by volunteering for the renowned Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach – “where art comes to life!” In preparation of the 2017 show, The Grand Tour, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants.

Pageant of the Masters re-creation of Carl Larsson’s “Outdoors Blow the Summer Winds”

Casting call will be held at the Irvine Bowl Park (650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA) during the following times:

Friday, January 6 from 7 – 9pm

Saturday, January 7 from 7 – 9pm

Sunday, January 8 from 2 – 5pm

Next summer’s performances of the Pageant of the Masters will run nightly at 8:30pm from July 7 to August 31, 2017. Please call (949) 494-3663 for additional information.

The Pohl Family signing up to volunteer at the Pageant of the Masters Casting Call





Casting call is a fun experience for all involved. Prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed, enjoy refreshments and meet the behind-the-scenes Pageant staff. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.

“Over 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, are needed to put on the show,” said Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. “Everyone has a great time backstage and many return year after year to take part in this one-of-a-kind performance. The Pageant just simply wouldn’t be possible without our volunteers!”

Volunteers help bring to life the Pageant of the Masters re-creation of Sir Edwin Landseer’s painting ” Windsor Castle in Modern Times.”

Pageant volunteers are also needed for positions in the wardrobe, make up, and headdress departments, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions.

Volunteering for the Pageant is a great way to spend your summer and it is common to have several generations of the same family volunteering for different aspects of the show. Additionally, by volunteering for the Pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.

ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

The 2017 Pageant of the Masters, The Grand Tour, will be staged July 7 through August 31. Ticket prices range from $15 to $230. Tickets are on sale now by calling 1-800-487-3378 or online at www.PageantTickets.com. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. Proceeds support the arts in Orange County.

Meghan Perez, Marketing/PR Coordinator