CAPISTRANO UNIFIED BOARD OF TRUSTEES TAKE OATH, ELECT NEW PRESIDENT

Four members of the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees were sworn into office Wednesday evening, December 14, during the regular Board meeting of the Capistrano Unified School District.The Board also elected Martha McNicholas as its new President, Gila Jones as the Vice President and Patricia Holloway as Clerk of the Board. Amy Hanacek was re-elected to Trustee Area 1, Jim Reardon was re-elected to Trustee Area 2 and Gary Pritchard to Trustee Area 5. Patricia Holloway was elected to her first term in office in Trustee Area 3. The newly electeds were administered the Oath of Office by a person of their choosing. Quinn Darling, Student Advisor to the Board administered the oath for Amy Hanacek. James Holloway administered the oath for his wife Patricia Holloway, and Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas administered the oath for Gary Pritchard and Jim Reardon. “Serving our students and families is truly an honor,” McNicholas said. “Our role as Trustees is to ensure our students have the best educational opportunities possible and I am looking forward to continuing our work in 2017.” Board President Martha McNicholas is a native Californian with a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. She has over 35 years of experience in real-world engineering, holds three patents, and, having two son’s who are CUSD graduates, she is recognized in the our community as a tireless volunteer at schools, as well as for having served on the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council, and several other District Committees. McNicholas has served on School Site Councils and as PTA President at both George White Elementary and Niguel Hills Middle School and was Executive Vice President at Dana Hills High School. She served as President of the Capistrano Unified Council of PTSA’s (covering all 53 traditional schools), where she has also been active on the scholarship and legislative advocacy committees as well as other leadership positions. She has also been a director of the CUSD Foundation and the Dana Running Foundation at Dana Hills High School, and has served as Chairman of Dana Hills Grad Nite. The next Board of Trustee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the District’s Education Center located at 33122 Valle Road in the city of San Juan Capistrano. Capo Talk Capistrano Unified School District, 33122 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675