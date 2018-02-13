Capistrano Unified School Counselors Named Orange County 2018 Counselors of the Year

Two Capistrano Unified School District school counselors have been recognized as “K-8 Counselors of the Year” by the Orange County Department of Education. The winners – Alexis Goddard (Las Flores Middle School) and Patricia Calkins (Ambuehl and Bergeson Elementary Schools) – were selected as part of a country-wide Counselor Recognition Program.

“Every day, school counselors provide much needed social and emotional support and education to our students from Kindergarten through grade 12,” said Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees President Martha McNicholas. “Ms. Goddard and Ms. Calkins are fantastic examples of the wonderful counselors we have at all of our school sites and this recognition is truly well deserved.”

Goddard and Calkins will go on to be recognized in front of colleagues at an upcoming Orange County Counselor Symposium this fall and will attend the 2018 American School Counselor Association Conference.

The K-8 Counselor Award honors counselors who are committed to developing and maintaining comprehensive school counseling programs based on academic, personal/social and career/college foundations.

Recipients must demonstrate leadership and advocacy on behalf of their profession, as well as support for the framework that addresses students’ academic, social and behavioral needs.

“Counselors play a critical role in the success of our students, assisting with everything from academic scheduling and college applications to mental health,” said Orange County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Al Mijares. “Through the Counselor Recognition Program, we aim to spotlight those who are working tirelessly to advance college and career readiness while promoting equity and opportunity for all. By doing so, they are elevating their schools, their profession, and our entire county.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Burris

by