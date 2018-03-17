CASA ROMANTICA HOSTS SUMMER LEARNING ACADEMIES FOR CHILDREN

4th Annual Music Festival and Academy: Sunday, July 8 – Tuesday, July 20, 2018

9:00 AM-3:00 PM| Ages 8-13 | Free with family membership

3 rd Annual Summer Dance Workshop: Monday, July 23 – Thursday, August 2, 2018

9:00 AM-12:00 PM | Ages 7-12 | Free with family membership

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern California cultural center, is pleased to present two academies as part of the Casa Kids series that aims to provide instruction in performing arts to children. Studies have shown that children who study music and dance develop better focus, higher self-confidence, and a better long-term memory.

In turn, the foundations of performing arts drive these individuals to achieve greater success in higher education, teamwork, and critical thinking. The Casa Romantical Music Festival and Academy offers free instruction for cello, violin, viola, and piano for selected applicants between the ages of 8-13. Furthermore, the faculty holds a public recital with children demonstrating their skills they have developed during their time at the academy. The Music Festival and Academy are made possible with support from Dr. Ron and Margaret Redmond.

“I felt much more motivated to become a better musician. I learned how to stay focused on an hour-long practice, and that it went by a lot faster if I just concentrated on the music and not the clock. I loved Casa Romantica so much that I applied for a second summer,” explained Music Festival and Academy student Kingsley White, age 11. “Learning a new instrument and thinking about how different instruments work together to create music got me thinking about composing. I started recording my own

compositions at home. I am currently a student in violin and composition at the Colburn School and Conservatory. I have my experience at Casa Romantica to thank for inspiring me to take on the challenge of trying new instruments, writing music and becoming a better musician!”

“As a child, piano instruction was essential to my success in college and was a core factor in enabling me to succeed in high school, and then attend Harvard and Oxford,” says Executive Director Berenika Schmitz. “We are thrilled to offer our community’s youth an opportunity to grow their artistic abilities for the fourth year in a row.”

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 11 am—4 pm; Friday—Sunday 10am—2pm; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members and children under age 13 visit for FREE.

For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

by