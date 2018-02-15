CASA ROMANTICA INVITES NATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED USC PROFESSOR TO DEBUNK A.I. MYTHS AND SHARE ITS GLOBAL BENEFITS

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern

California cultural center is pleased to announce the next lecture in its Casa Up Close

educational series, ‘How Can A.I. Be Used For Social Good?’

The lecture will be led by Milind Tambe, the Helen N. and Emmett H. Jones Professor of Engineering and Founding CoDirector of the Center For Artificial Intelligence in Society (CAIS) at the University of

Southern California.

Tambe is a highly regarded expert on artificial intelligence as a

socioeconomic tool who has been interviewed by several national media groups such as CNN

and Fox News.

The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 7:00 pm in Casa

Romantica’s Main Salon and tickets are now available to purchase.

“A.I. is already guiding us towards self-driving cars and temperature-controlled homes using just our voice, but our community needs to understand additional benefits that it can provide in the future,” says Executive Director Berenika Schmitz. “We are grateful for Professor Tambe for taking the time to educate and engage the community in groundbreaking technology.”

For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

