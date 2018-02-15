CASA ROMANTICA INVITES NATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED USC PROFESSOR TO DEBUNK A.I. MYTHS AND SHARE ITS GLOBAL BENEFITS

CASA ROMANTICA INVITES NATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED USC PROFESSOR TO DEBUNK A.I. MYTHS AND SHARE ITS GLOBAL BENEFITSPosted on February 15th, 2018
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern
California cultural center is pleased to announce the next lecture in its Casa Up Close
educational series, ‘How Can A.I. Be Used For Social Good?’
The lecture will be led by Milind Tambe, the Helen N. and Emmett H. Jones Professor of Engineering and Founding CoDirector of the Center For Artificial Intelligence in Society (CAIS) at the University of
Southern California.
Tambe is a highly regarded expert on artificial intelligence as a
socioeconomic tool who has been interviewed by several national media groups such as CNN
and Fox News.
The lecture will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 7:00 pm in Casa
Romantica’s Main Salon and tickets are now available to purchase.
“A.I. is already guiding us towards self-driving cars and temperature-controlled homes using just our voice, but our community needs to understand additional benefits that it can provide in the future,” says Executive Director Berenika Schmitz. “We are grateful for Professor Tambe for taking the time to educate and engage the community in groundbreaking technology.”
For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.orgby