Casa Romantica welcomes Dutch painter Paul van Ernich and Rwandan painter Emmanuel Nkuranga

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens will bring the international art scene to south Orange County in spring and summer 2018 with exhibitions from renowned contemporary artists in The Netherlands, Rwanda, and Mexico. Both spring exhibitions are part of the institution’s Open Casa gallery program.

This press release details the spring exhibitions: Paul van Ernich (February 27–March 16, 2018), a Dutch artist who paints contemporary subjects using Old Master techniques, and Emmanuel Nkuranga (March 20–April 15, 2018), a Rwandan artist whose colorful, abstract expressionist paintings define contemporary African art.

“As a premiere Orange County cultural center, Casa Romantica’s artistic values transcend its locale, acting as a window to the world of international arts and culture,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika Schmitz, who is curating both exhibitions. “We are eager to showcase artists from around the world whose work positively reflects and impacts their own communities.”

About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Under the leadership of Executive Director Berenika Schmitz, Casa Romantica has commissioned several critically-acclaimed works, including Casa Coastal: Rebecca Louise Law (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective (2017; contemporary dance), The Beauty of the Butterfly (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Carrie Lee Riggins (2016; contemporary dance), Casa Drama: Slings & Arrows (2015; theater), and Open Casa: The Photographs of Douglas Kirkland (2015; visual art). The 2017-18 Casa Captivating season includes a new jazz series, visual and performing arts commissions, and an enhanced wellness program.

“Casa Romantica strives to be the epicenter for innovative artistic experiences in our southern California community,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika Schmitz.

Casa Romantica also hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution’s annual Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy has received critical praise for its comprehensive two-week music studies program in cello, piano, viola, and violin. Casa Romantica also offers a Summer Dance Workshop, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture

events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 2,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment.

Mission Statement: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California

cultural center.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 11 am—4 pm; Friday—Sunday 10am—2pm; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members and children under age 13 visit for FREE.

For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

