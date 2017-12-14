 Celebrate the arrival of 2018 in spectacular style with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS AND ATTILA GLATZ CONCERT PRODUCTIONS PROUDLY ANNOUNCE SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT

December 29, 2017, in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets on sale now

You’ll be enchanted by the spirited romance of operetta, the glamour of ballroom dance and the delicate beauty of ballet. Inspired by the tradition of Vienna’s beloved New Year’s Concert, this frothy celebration blends acclaimed European singers and dancers with a full orchestra for a rich cultural experience that will leave you longing to join them on the dance floor.

Fall in love with a musical program that weaves highlights from The Merry Widow, Die Fledermaus, and The Gypsy Princess with energetic overtures, Strauss waltzes (of course including the Blue Danube), and polkas from Vienna’s Golden Age. This will be an all-new Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, with a fresh cast and program. This holiday season, more than 50,000 concert-goers in 25 North American cities will discover the timeless pleasure of Vienna’s most beautiful music.

On Friday, December 29, join conductor András Deák and The Strauss Symphony of America performing with soprano Katarzyna Dondalska, Viennese tenor Alexander Kaimbacher, members of the Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine and International Champion Ballroom Dancers. Experience Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert: a glorious champagne toast to life itself!

Single tickets start at $49 are on sale now and available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Salute to Vienna will also have a performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Monday, January 1 at 22:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Salutetovienna.com/los-angeles or by calling 323.850.2000.

About Attila Glatz Concert Productions

Attila Glatz Concert Productions produces, promotes, and manages classical, jazz, folk, country, movie, and video game music performances worldwide. The company’s signature presentation is the beloved Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, presented annually in more than 20 cities across North America during the holiday season.

Salute to Vienna was re-created at Vienna’s Konzerthaus for PBS featuring more than 130 performers, and this concert has aired across North America on public television more than 1,000 times. Other company highlights include the North American tours of the Vienna Mozart Orchestra, and KlangVerwaltung Orchestra, as well as a cinematic concert series with films including Harry Potter, E.T. The Extraterrestrial, Amadeus, and The Godfather. For more information, visit glatzconcerts.com.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; United Airlines, Official Airline; and Omaha Steaks International, Official Fine Food Retailer.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region’s major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center’s own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

SALUTE TO VIENNA Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Friday, December 29, 2017, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets Start at $49

