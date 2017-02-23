CELEBRATE BLOCKBUSTER FILM WITH THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE DAYS

Calling All Caped Crusaders! LEGOLAND® California Resort is inviting guests out to celebrate the Dark Knight of Gotham City this weekend during the family theme park’s The LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days on February 25-26. During The LEGO Batman Movie Days, guests will get a chance to meet LEGO Batman, search for villains during a scavenger hunt in Miniland U.S.A., build their own batmobile to race against other guests, test their inner model builder skills by helping create a life-size LEGO Batman and LEGO Robin and help build a special mystery mosaic mural inspired by the film. The LEGO Batman Movie Days activities are included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. ###