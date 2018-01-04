Celebrate Día de los Reyes on Segerstrom Center’s Julianne and George Argyros Plaza January 6, 2018 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. FREE

Día de los Reyes, or the Day of the Kings, will be celebrated on Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza this Saturday, January 6, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For many countries around the world, the Day of the Kings is the high point of the Christmas holiday.

This ancient and beloved cultural tradition will be honored with lively music, a community procession, delicious Rosca de Reyes (Kings’ Cake) and storytelling by local “abuelitas.” Guests can participate in craft-making, snap a family keepsake in the photo booth, enjoy a delicious lunch offered by food trucks, and enter the Center’s raffle to win prizes selected specially for the kids, including tickets to the Center’s popular Family Series shows.

Día de los Reyes promises to be a festive event for all families! And it’s all FREE.

Procession at 11:15 a.m., followed with performances by Santa Ana High School Mariachi, Santa Ana

High School Choir and Santa Ana High School Theatre.

There will be storytelling by “abuelitas” Iris Maria Ortiz and Silvia Curiel. Mia Tavonatti will create a special mosaic with the help of children as well as adults. Sculptor Nick Hernandez will display his wood sculpture and invite his audience to help him sculpt and carve a new creation from start to finish. And Jose Lozano will make crowns for children in the spirit of the kings.

The Día de los Reyes celebration is being produced by the Center’s Community Advisory Committee and

other community partners, including El Centro Cultural de Mexico and Consulate of Mexico.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed

experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement

programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County’s

largest non-profit arts organization. The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of

all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming and free performances on the Center’s Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, including free movie screenings, live performances, special holiday events and festivals to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the county.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation’s performing arts centers for providing education

programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. These reach hundreds of thousands of

students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs developed

through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center

more comprehensively with Orange County’s many diverse communities. The CDI supports flagship

artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the American Ballet William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-cultural organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond the ever-changing needs of the community.

