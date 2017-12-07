Celebrate the Season at Segerstrom Center’s “Holiday’s Around the World”

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

December 7 – 10 and December 12 – 17, 2017

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Holidays Around the World festival will turn the new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza into an international cultural crossroads December 7 – 10 and 12 – 17.

As American Ballet Theatre transforms the stage of Segerstrom Hall into the magical wonderland of The Nutcracker, outside, the Argyros Plaza will be alive with free performances and family activities representing beloved holiday customs and traditions.

Storytellers will share the history of Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Favorite food trucks. And, in the spirit of the season, representatives from community service organizations will be on hand to accept donations of food, clothing and more. For a full list of each day’s events and activities, visit the Center’s website.

