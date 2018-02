Savor Thanksgiving at Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point where a traditional turkey dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $18 for children 12 & younger.

The popular eatery will also feature a limited menu with a selection of mesquite-grilled favorites.

Salt Creek Grille is at 32802 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, call 949-661-7799

by