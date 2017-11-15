Celebrate the Holidays with a Feast of Lights at Saddleback College

The Saddleback College Music Department is pleased to present A Feast of Lights on December 1st through the 3rd in the McKinney Theatre. The choral ensembles, under the direction of Dr. Scott Farthing, and the symphony orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Yorgos Kouritas, come together for this special holiday program of vocal and orchestral music for all ages to enjoy.

A Feast of Lights has been a holiday tradition for over 25 years–perhaps one of the oldest traditions at Saddleback College. This year’s festive program will highlight both old and new holiday favorites for chorus and orchestra. Get the holiday season started off with this sparkling concert for all ages! Light refreshments will be served after each performance.

Dates for A Feast of Lights: Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2 at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

The Music Department has established a comprehensive program which is considered to be one of the finest in California: a complete lower-division curriculum for transferring music majors, numerous performance groups, private and group lessons, a full concert series with faculty and guest artists, and general music courses. The nationally-recognized faculty is dedicated to performance and to teaching in all areas such as vocal, instrumental, jazz, guitar, and piano. Other music classes include harmony, musicianship, composition, history, and appreciation of western art music, rock, jazz, and world. The new Popular Music program offers classes in Songwriting, Multi-Track Recording, Intro to the Music Industry, and Commercial Music Ensemble.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

