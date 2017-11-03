Ceramics and Horticulture Potted Plant Sale – Saddleback College Greenhouse

The Ceramics and Horticulture Department are pleased to team up for an amazing fundraising sale at the Saddleback College Greenhouse on Thursday, November 16th and Friday, November 17th from 9am – 5:30pm. Admission is Free. Come early these won’t last long!

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

