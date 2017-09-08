Ceramics Workshop with Forest Lesch-Middleton

The Art Department at Saddleback College presents a workshop with Forest Lesch-Middleton, Friday and Saturday, September 23-24 from 9:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Ceramics Studio, FA 209. Admission is free and open to the public.

Forest Lesch-Middleton will demonstrate his volumetric image transfer method for applying intricate geometric patterns to his stoneware works. Forrest Lesch-Middelton works in Petaluma, CA. and has an extensive background as an arts educator, studio potter, and tile maker. To see more and for more information visit www.flmceramics.com.

The Art Department’s primary mission is to provide Saddleback College students with skills and techniques for developing their personal creative abilities through the study of studio art and exhibition design. Through an array of high-quality courses, the Art Department provides a strong art foundation to promote student learning and success both academically and creatively.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

by