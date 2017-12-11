Change a Young Life this Holiday Season – Donate your Instrument Today

HOLIDAY MUSICAL INSTRUMENT DRIVE

Acoustic for a Change, collects gently used instruments (Acoustics to Pianos) for distribution to local under-served children and organizations that work with them. Some local recipients are Boys & Girls Clubs, Saddleback Church, Orangewood Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Casa Romantica, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army and many more.

Acoustic for a Change has dedicated drivers who will meet you at an agreed upon location. There are also music stores used as a drop off points for Acoustic for a Change. Contact us today and let’s get that instrument making music again!

Acoustic for a Change serves South/Central Florida and Southern California.

Types of instruments: guitars, bass guitars, drums, flutes, violins, trumpets, saxophones, keyboards, amps, piano, etc..

Arturo Echarte

FOUNDER & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Arturo, a Cuban American, was the only one of five brothers born in the United States. Shortly after Castro arrived, Arturo’s family left Cuba and came to Miami. Being raised in South Florida provided a wonderful multicultural musical backdrop. After graduating from college in 1984, Arturo started a successful Marketing/Printing company (www.surfpci.com). As the company grew it provided freedom to devote to studying and practicing guitar. In 2007, as a way to give back to the community, Arturo founded Acoustic for a Change. AFAC took off from the start and has assisted multitudes of Charity and Fundraising events. AFAC has also placed musical instruments from local communities in California and Florida to his family’s’ home country of Cuba. Arturo currently spends part of the year with his family in California and part in Florida focusing on the ministry of Acoustic for a Change.

pcisurfer@aol.com | Reviews | YouTube | 321-544-4949

Susan Echarte

EVENT COORDINADOR & PRESIDENT

Susan, a South Jersey girl, moved to Florida in the 80’s. She met Arturo on a blind date and they have been partners ever since. Having run several travel agencies and the travel department for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Susan developed and honed in on her event planning skills. Being the more organized of the two, Susan, then brought her skills to the family’s growing business. As the business grew, Susan focused on giving back to the local community. She has organized events from large Non-Profits to Surf Events. She now brings her skills and talents to Acoustic for A Change. Susan and Arturo have been blessed with two beautiful daughters and a wonderful son in law.

secharte@aol.com | 321.544.4950

Arturo Echarte (founder)

Acoustic for a Change

“Changing Lives – One Instrument at a time”

www.acousticforachange.com

