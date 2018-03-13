| Take this opportunity to think about emergency preparedness. Remember the following tips:
1. Check your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries. Test both.
2. Check your disaster supplies:
- Be sure to have enough emergency water and food to sustain everyone in your household including pets for several days
- Check expiration dates on emergency food
- Check expiration date on medications
- Test the batteries in flashlights, radios, etc.
- Make sure copies of important documents are current
- Ensure your extra change of clothing and shoes still fit – especially for growing kids
- Review your household emergency plans
- Review the evacuation routes out of your neighborhood – everyone should know at least 2 routes out
3. Sign up for the City’s alert and warning systems at http://www.cityofalisoviejo.com/alert-warning/
4. Find more information on preparing your home, business, school, and house of worship at www.CityofAlisoViejo.com/disaster-preparedness/.