Check your disaster supplies

Posted on March 13th, 2018

Health, News

 

 Take this opportunity to think about emergency preparedness. Remember the following tips:

1.      Check your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries. Test both.

2.      Check your disaster supplies:

  •          Be sure to have enough emergency water and food to sustain everyone in your household including pets for several days
  •         Check expiration dates on emergency food
  •         Check expiration date on medications
  •         Test the batteries in flashlights, radios, etc.
  •         Make sure copies of important documents are current
  •         Ensure your extra change of clothing and shoes still fit – especially for growing kids
  •         Review your household emergency plans
  •         Review the evacuation routes out of your neighborhood – everyone should know at least 2 routes out

3.      Sign up for the City’s alert and warning systems at http://www.cityofalisoviejo.com/alert-warning/

4.      Find more information on preparing your home, business, school, and house of worship at www.CityofAlisoViejo.com/disaster-preparedness/.

 
