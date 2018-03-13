Take this opportunity to think about emergency preparedness. Remember the following tips: 1. Check your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries. Test both. 2. Check your disaster supplies: Be sure to have enough emergency water and food to sustain everyone in your household including pets for several days

Check expiration dates on emergency food

Check expiration date on medications

Test the batteries in flashlights, radios, etc.

Make sure copies of important documents are current

Ensure your extra change of clothing and shoes still fit – especially for growing kids

Review your household emergency plans

Review the evacuation routes out of your neighborhood – everyone should know at least 2 routes out 3. Sign up for the City’s alert and warning systems at http://www.cityofalisoviejo.com/alert-warning/ 4. Find more information on preparing your home, business, school, and house of worship at www.CityofAlisoViejo.com/disaster-preparedness/.