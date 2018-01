The 4th Annual Choral-fest will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Laguna Woods.

This year’s program will include Choirs and Cantors from six Laguna Hills area churches & temple in a one performance only concert on Jan 28th at 2:30 pm at St Nicholas Church.

2018 Participants will be Cantors from Temple Judea, Choirs from St Nicholas Catholic Church, Lutheran Church of the Cross, Geneva Presbyterian Church, and Laguna Methodist Church.

Andy Costello

St Nicholas Catholic Church Publicity

by