Christmas Chalk Walk is a free street chalking festival for the whole community to enjoy the Christmas spirit

Christmas Chalk Walk is a free street chalking festival for the whole community to enjoy the Christmas spiritPosted on December 16th, 2017
The three-day event allows artists to begin chalking on Thursday, Dec. 14 and the community to roam the festive atmosphere on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 15-16).
Amateur and professional artists of all ages are welcome to participate as these amazing scenes of Christmas come to life in chalk at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (22851 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo).