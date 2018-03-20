“CIRQUE DE LA SYMPHONIE” BRINGS MAGICAL FUSION OF DRAMATIC CIRQUE FEATS AND CLASSICAL MUSIC TO PACIFIC SYMPHONY POPS

“Cirque de la Symphonie” returns once again to Pacific Symphony, its third show in the orchestra’s Pops series since 2012. This electrifying show returns by popular demand, with an all-new program featuring stunning aerial acrobatics, dancers, contortionists, strongmen and jugglers performing their cirque acts to classical favorites and popular film themes. Under the baton of Assistant Conductor Roger Kalia, the Symphony will provide a soundtrack for this special night, including compositions by composers John Williams, Jimmy Webb and Dmitri Kabalevsky, and featuring some of Hollywood’s most memorable movie themes, such as “Mission Impossible,” “Star Wars,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Cirque de la Symphonie” takes place Friday and Saturday, April 6 & 7 at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are $35-$169; for more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

The night’s exciting program takes place on the Concert Hall stage, shared by Symphony musicians and Cirque performers, with high-flying feats soaring above the orchestra and audience alike. The music for the evening adds to the visceral nature of this unique Pops show, featuring classical favorites like John William’s “Hooray for Hollywood,” Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries,” Dmitri Kabalevsky’s “Galop” from “The Comedians,” and Jimmy Webb’s “MacArthur Park.” Popular film themes from “Harry Potter,” “On the Town,” “Titanic,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Mission Impossible,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Gladiator,” “Star Wars” and selections from “Chicago” ensure that the repertoire for the night is engaging as it is entertaining.

The Symphony’s Pops series receives support from The Westin South Coast Plaza, K-Earth 101 and PBS SoCal. These performances are generously sponsored by Rick & Nancy Muth, and ORCO BLOCK & HARDSCAPE, as well as US Bank.

Photo Credit: Pacific Symphony/ “Cirque de la Symphonie”

