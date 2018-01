Help keep your pets happy and healthy this year at our Pet & Vet Clinic Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Aliso Viejo Center, 31 Santa Barbara.

Low-cost vaccinations and veterinarian services will be available as well as licensing and micro-chipping. (Please note: Cash and checks only for licensing and micro-chipping.)

For more information, call 949-425-2550.

by