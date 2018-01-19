City of Laguna Niguel Accepting Applications to Fill One Vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission

The City of Laguna Niguel is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission for former Commissioner Mike Churchill’s unexpired term through December 31, 2018. Eligibility is limited to Laguna Niguel residents who are registered to vote.

The application deadline is Thursday, January 25 by 5 p.m. Qualified applicants will be scheduled for an interview on the evening of Wednesday, January 31 in the City Hall Council Chambers. To apply online, click here or you may print the application and drop it off at City Hall, City Clerk’s Department, or mail it in, attention: City Clerk’s Department by the deadline.

by