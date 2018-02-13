The City of Laguna Niguel is accepting proposals from qualified firms for Public Works Maintenance Services

Request for Proposals for Public Works Maintenance Services

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE: March 22, 2018, no later than 2:00 p.m.

City of Laguna Niguel

Attn: Nasser Abbaszadeh 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING: A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at City Hall, 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, at 10:00 a.m. on March 1, 2018.

Please direct all inquiries to: Ziad Mazboudi Engineering Services Manager (949) 362-4341 zmazboudi@cityoflagunaniguel.org

 

RFP – Public Works Maintenance Services – Feb 2018
