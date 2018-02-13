The City of Laguna Niguel is accepting proposals from qualified firms for Public Works Maintenance Services

The City of Laguna Niguel is accepting proposals from qualified firms for Public Works Maintenance ServicesPosted on February 13th, 2018
Request for Proposals for Public Works Maintenance Services
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE: March 22, 2018, no later than 2:00 p.m.
City of Laguna Niguel
Attn: Nasser Abbaszadeh 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING: A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at City Hall, 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, at 10:00 a.m. on March 1, 2018.
Please direct all inquiries to: Ziad Mazboudi Engineering Services Manager (949) 362-4341 zmazboudi@cityoflagunaniguel.org
