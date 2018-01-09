City of Laguna Niguel – Cast Your Vote for the Winners of the January’s Word of the Month Art Contest

Laguna Niguel artists were invited to participate in a “Word of the Month” Art Contest to showcase their artistic talents. The free art contest was open to all Laguna Niguel residents and students of schools serving Laguna Niguel including Dana Hills and Aliso Niguel High Schools and Aliso Viejo Middle School. Participants were encouraged to develop a visual piece inspired by the “Word of the Month.”

The public is encouraged to cast their vote for their favorite art piece that best represents January’s Word of the Month – NEW – by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 12. The public is asked to vote only once for one artwork in each category and then place their paper ballot in the box. All artwork is currently on display in the City Hall lobby next to the Council Chambers. The artwork will remain on display until Friday, January 19 for public viewing. The winners will be announced at the January 16 City Council meeting.

For more information about the monthly art contest, including February’s Word of the Month, please visit our arts contest page.