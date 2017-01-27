City of Aliso Viejo’s Snow Fest postponed to Feb. 4, 2017

The city of Aliso Viejo’s Snow Fest at Grand Park has been postponed until Saturday, Feb. 4. This second postponement comes on the heels of Orange County’s biggest rainstorm in seven years that brought more than 3 inches of rain to the area and saturated Grand Park. Despite the dryer weather, the park is still drenched and the city is concerned for the welfare of patrons and potential damage to the Aliso Viejo Community Association park.

The city is in the process of again notifying the more than 1,200 people who pre-registered for the popular event that takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and transforms the park into a winter wonderland with more than 60 tons of snow. (There are no refunds.)

For more information, call 949-425-2537.