City of Laguna Niguel – Christmas Tree Lighting

City of Laguna Niguel – Christmas Tree LightingPosted on November 26th, 2017
Saturday, December 2, 2017
Christmas time is here! Happiness and cheer, fun for all that children call, their favorite time of the year! Join us as we light our community tree in this magical ceremony. Snag a cookie, don’t forget a hot drink, admire the beautiful tree and remember to blink. Stop by to make a whimsical treat, who doesn’t love a good sweet? Santa will be there, although a little tardy, he’s never one to miss a good party! Bring your loved ones and neighbors, family members and friends; please leave your pets at home. Free shuttle available from the former County Courthouse.
Date: December 2, 2017
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: View Facility
City Hall Community Room
Address: 30111 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Cost: FREE