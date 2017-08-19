City of Laguna Niguel – City Takes Additional Steps to Improve Accountability / New Major For LN

I have served our great City for over 21 years with the highest honesty, integrity, and full transparency. As the new Mayor of Laguna Niguel, my job is to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, the laws of the great State of California and last but certainly not least, to assure our tax paying residents that as long as I’m an elected official, I will sustain the beautiful quality of life which we have enjoyed since the City’s incorporation in 1989.

I will also commit, pledge, and assure our taxpaying residents that everything will be done in accordance with the laws and high standard of living of our City (aka Laguna Niguel Way).

While attending Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, MA, I used to walk by the monument of President John F. Kennedy and read the following inscription: “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country…” Finally, a hundred and fifty-two years ago, Abraham Lincoln spoke of government of, by, and for the people. No place has the spirit of his comments been more evident and no where will it be more a reality.

I am very excited and look forward to working very closely with the entire City Council and our excellent City staff. God bless America and the great City of Laguna Niguel.

Thank you all very much.

Mayor Fred Minagar, PE