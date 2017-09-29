City Of Laguna Niguel – Fall & Winter 2017 Volunteer Opportunities

Haunted Trails – October 26-28, 2017

WANTED: MONSTERS! Must be 13 years of age or older. (Adults/supervisors welcome!) Must be willing to wear creepy clothing, put on make-up, practice “safe scare” techniques, have the ability to scream loudly and follow directions. Commitment to all of the following dates/times is required to participate:

Monday, October 2, 2017: Orientation Meeting 6:30-7:30pm

Monday, October 16, 2017: Monster Training 6:30-7:30pm

Wednesday, October 25, 2017: Dress rehearsal 6-7:30pm

Thursday, October 26, 2017: Event Night #1 5:30-9pm

Friday, October 27, 2017: Event Night #2 5:30-10:30pm

Saturday, October 28, 2017: Event Night #3 4-10:30pm

Call the park office at 425-5100 for further information.

Winter Volunteer Opportunities



Christmas Tree Lighting- Saturday, December 2, 2017

This annual event is held at City Hall and volunteer hours are 5:00pm-7:00pm. Volunteers will help with crafts, games and line control. Space is limited. Volunteers must sign up prior to event day by calling 425-5100.

Holiday Parade – Saturday, December 9, 2017

Be a part of one of Laguna Niguel’s biggest and most treasured events of the year! Volunteers must be 13 years and older and are needed for registration, pacing, staging, etc. Hours vary depending on assignment. For more information, go to www.lagunaniguelparade.com.

Note: Parks and Recreation cannot accept court ordered volunteers.