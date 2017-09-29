City Of Laguna Niguel – Fall & Winter 2017 Volunteer Opportunities

Haunted Trails – October 26-28, 2017
WANTED: MONSTERS! Must be 13 years of age or older. (Adults/supervisors welcome!) Must be willing to wear creepy clothing, put on make-up, practice “safe scare” techniques, have the ability to scream loudly and follow directions. Commitment to all of the following dates/times is required to participate:
- Monday, October 2, 2017: Orientation Meeting 6:30-7:30pm
- Monday, October 16, 2017: Monster Training 6:30-7:30pm
- Wednesday, October 25, 2017: Dress rehearsal 6-7:30pm
- Thursday, October 26, 2017: Event Night #1 5:30-9pm
- Friday, October 27, 2017: Event Night #2 5:30-10:30pm
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: Event Night #3 4-10:30pm
Call the park office at 425-5100 for further information.
Winter Volunteer Opportunities
Christmas Tree Lighting- Saturday, December 2, 2017
This annual event is held at City Hall and volunteer hours are 5:00pm-7:00pm. Volunteers will help with crafts, games and line control. Space is limited. Volunteers must sign up prior to event day by calling 425-5100.
Holiday Parade – Saturday, December 9, 2017
Be a part of one of Laguna Niguel’s biggest and most treasured events of the year! Volunteers must be 13 years and older and are needed for registration, pacing, staging, etc. Hours vary depending on assignment. For more information, go to www.lagunaniguelparade.com.
Note: Parks and Recreation cannot accept court ordered volunteers.