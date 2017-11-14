City Of Laguna Niguel Holiday Lights Decorating Contest

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit and pull all your holiday inflatables and lights out! The City has launched its holiday lights decorating contest and interested residents must enter by Monday, December 4, 2017.

A $25 Visa gift card and yard sign will be awarded in the following categories:

Christmas Carols (lights and music)

Merry and Bright (best display of lights)

White Christmas (icicles, snow, mostly white decorations)

Team Spirit Community (sign only)

All American Holiday (tribute to all things patriotic)

Embracing Clark Griswold (cover your yard with anything Christmas)

Through a Child’s Eyes (inflatables, lights, and music)

A map of all category winners will be available for the community.

Rules:

1. The public must be able to easily access and view your home December 8 through December 31. Please understand that Parks and Recreation will not be able to advertise specific “back way” directions or gate codes to your home. If these arrangements cannot be made with your Homeowners Association, you will not be eligible to enter.

2. Professionally decorated homes may not be entered. This contest is for amateur residents to express their creativity!

3. The public must be able to view your lights/decorations from 5-9:30 p.m.

4. Judges will determine which category best suits your entry, but suggestions are welcome.

5. Entries will be judged on originality, color, lighting, display and curb appeal. 6. Condos/Townhomes are welcome to enter.

7. For safety reasons, the stringing of lights or other decorations over or across the street is discouraged; should this occur, adherence to the following standards is required: All light strings or decorations shall be securely fastened or attached to private structures. No light strings or decorations shall be attached to any public equipment such as signs, utility poles, street lights, etc. All decorations shall maintain a minimum clearance above the street of 18 feet. The City may require the removal of lights /decorations at any time if they pose an immediate issue or threat to public health, safety, or welfare or otherwise interfere with the City’s rights of way.

Please return the entry form found on Page 8 in the Recreation Guide to:

Holiday Lights Decorating Contest

Laguna Niguel Parks and Recreation

29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

If you are interested in viewing the winning homes, a list and map will be available on the City website, and at the Parks and Recreation Office at Crown Valley Park starting Friday, December 8, (at 1 p.m.) through December 31.