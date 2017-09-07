City of Laguna Niguel – Human Trafficking Town Hall Thursday, September 21, 2017

City of Laguna Niguel – Human Trafficking Town Hall Thursday, September 21, 2017Posted on September 7th, 2017
A Human Trafficking Town Hall is schedule on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Donations will be collected during this Town Hall and can include items such as gift cards, new clothes, new shoes, backpacks, soap, hair products, face wash, non-perishable snacks, or cash donations. All donations are tax deductible. See event flyer for more information.
Date:September 21, 2017
Time:7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Time Details:Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Location:28291 Alicia Parkway
Address:Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact:(949) 362-4300
Cost:Free
Link:Event Flyer