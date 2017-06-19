City of Laguna Niguel – Summer Concert – 60’s – Walk Like a Man (Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Tribute) Friday, June 23, 2017

Posted on June 19th, 2017

Our Dance Through the Decades continues with the 60’s as we enjoy music from Walk Like A Man! (A tribute to Frankie Valli & Music of a Golden Era) Food and dessert will be available for purchase from Soho Taco Gourmet Taco Catering, THE CUT, and Kona Ice. We offer a free shuttle service from City Hall to the park, running from 5:30-9:15pm.
Please no scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, pets, or glass containers allowed in the event area. No smoking allowed in the park. Please bring low chairs/blankets. No blankets with plastic backing or plastic tarps. No chairs/blankets setup prior to park opening at 6am on concert day.
