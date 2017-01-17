City of Mission Viejo – Nominees sought for special Wall of Recognition

The City is accepting nominations for its annual Community Services Wall of Recognition program, which was created to recognize folks who have contributed extraordinary, lasting and significant service to the community.

Nominees must live in Mission Viejo, and their service to the community must have been performed in town or demonstrates a direct benefit to the City. Nominations can be submitted by the nominee’s family, a community member, local official, business or nonprofit organization. Nominations must be signed by at least 20 people whose primary residences are in town.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28 to the Recreation and Community Services Department attention Julie Zanio at City Hall, 200 Civic Center, Mission Viejo, CA 92691. Applications are available online at http://cityofmissionviejo.org/wall-recognition-policy-and-application.

Honorees will be selected by a committee that will make a recommendation to the Community Services Commission. The City Council will consider the commission’s final nominations and recognize recipients at a special presentation. The name of the honorees and their contributions will be etched on the Wall of Recognition plaque at the community center.

For information, call 949-470-3035.