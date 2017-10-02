City Of RSM – Crime Prevention Coffee With A Cop

Wednesday, October 4 , 2017

7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Starbucks

30465 Avenida De Las Flores

Residents will have the chance to meet and interact with the city’s Police Services employees over their morning coffee on Wednesday, October 4th when the city hosts its first Coffee with a Cop event.

The event gives residents a chance to ask questions of their local deputies and police staff In a casual setting as well as giving the employees a chance to build relationships with the residents they serve.

by