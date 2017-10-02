City of RSM – Dog Park Grand Reopening Saturday, October 14, 2017

The community – and their canines – are invited to the grand opening of the City’s newly renovated dog park at Cañada Vista Park on Saturday, October 14, 2017, located at 24328 Antonio Parkway.

The park opens at 8:00 a.m. with vendors and giveaways, followed by a 9:00 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with City officials.The grand opening is a celebration of the renovation of the dog park, which includes two separate natural turf areas for large and small dogs as well as new signage, seating and shade structures, agility equipment and reinforced snake fencing.



For more information call (949) 635-1800

