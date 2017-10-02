City of RSM – Low-Cost Pet Care Clinic

Wednesday, October 4th

Bell Tower Regional Community Center

22232 El Paseo





6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Cats only)

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Dogs & Cats)

INFO: (714) 993-9193

www.heart4pets.org

Healthcare & Emergency Animal Rescue Team (HEART) provides vaccinations, de-worming, microchipping, flea and tick control and if time allows, nail trims. Please visit their website for detailed information. Cash or credit card ($3 processing fee) only; checks are not accepted.

If you have a cat or have pre-paid for your vaccines, you do not need to wait in line and can go immediately to the cashier table. All others will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis (with the exception of those who are physically unable to stand in line).

Important Rabies Information

Please bring a prior Rabies Certificate and other vaccination records with you. A 3-year Rabies Certificate can only be issued if you provide a prior Rabies Certificate. Otherwise, you will receive a 1-year Rabies Certificate.

Vaccines for dogs include:

Rabies – $7.00

DHP/DHPP – $20.00

Bordetella – $15.00

Lyme – $22.00

Microchip – $30.00

$2.00 hazardous materials disposal fee per pet

Vaccines for cats include:

Rabies – (killed virus) Purevax – $20.00 (1 yr) $48.00 (3 yr)

FVRCP “3-in-1” – $20.00

FELV – $22.00

Microchip – $30.00

$2.00 hazardous materials disposal fee per pet

“HEART” (aka “SCVVC”) is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to saving lives and improving pet and wild animal health, safety, and welfare.

Prices are subject to change; clinic will cancel in the event of rain.

by